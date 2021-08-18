Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SJ opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $144.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 65.29%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

