Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.