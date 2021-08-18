Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.79.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

