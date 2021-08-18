Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.82 ($86.85).

ETR:G24 opened at €69.74 ($82.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 62.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.29. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

