SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $345.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $280.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.45.
Shares of SE opened at $308.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. SEA has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.