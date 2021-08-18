SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $345.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $280.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.45.

Shares of SE opened at $308.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. SEA has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

