SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $290.49, but opened at $310.32. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $301.11, with a volume of 48,238 shares traded.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.45.

Get SEA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.