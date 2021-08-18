Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

