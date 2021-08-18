Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SGAM opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

