Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

PEG opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.