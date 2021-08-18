Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37. Securitas has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

