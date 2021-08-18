Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

SELB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,394. The company has a market capitalization of $467.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

