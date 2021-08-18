Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SELB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

