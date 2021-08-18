Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.