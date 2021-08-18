Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.