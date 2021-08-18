Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $81.21 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $81.21 million and $266,134.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,657,333,804 coins and its circulating supply is 3,956,905,984 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

