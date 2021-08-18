Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.46

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 4478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
