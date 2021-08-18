Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.46

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 4478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

