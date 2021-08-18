Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,927.00

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,927 ($38.24) and last traded at GBX 2,915 ($38.08), with a volume of 380830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,887 ($37.72).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,660.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

