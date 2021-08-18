Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

