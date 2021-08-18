Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

