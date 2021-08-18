Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up to $29.24

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $30.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 1,157 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

