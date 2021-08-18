Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 28,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,873,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

