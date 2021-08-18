Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Increases By 32.7%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,698. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $281.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
