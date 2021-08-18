Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Increases By 32.7%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,698. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $281.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.