Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Increases By 38.1%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,916,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 1,387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

