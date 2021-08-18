Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Declines By 22.6%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AMFPF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

