Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Decreases By 41.4%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HKIB stock remained flat at $$5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,108. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AMTD International has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23.
AMTD International Company Profile
