Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Decreases By 24.3%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

