Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Declines By 37.5%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Astika stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Astika has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Astika
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.