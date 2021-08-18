Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Grows By 43.6%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 213,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ACBI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

