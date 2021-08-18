Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Expands By 34.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 924.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $$121.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

