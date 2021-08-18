Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Expands By 50.8%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $$42.10 during trading on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

