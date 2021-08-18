Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Expands By 50.8%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $$42.10 during trading on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.