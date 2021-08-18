Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Grows By 26.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
