Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Grows By 26.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

