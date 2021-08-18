Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Expands By 27.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CGO stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

