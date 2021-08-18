Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Expands By 27.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CGO stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
