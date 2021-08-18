Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Decreases By 21.7%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBM Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CBMB stock remained flat at $$14.97 during trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

