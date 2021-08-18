Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Expands By 63.6%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLHI stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. CLST has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

