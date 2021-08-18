Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Drops By 28.9%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,969,500 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CCRDF remained flat at $$4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.