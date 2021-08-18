Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Declines By 45.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DNPLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 11,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

