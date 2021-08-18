Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Drops By 33.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

ENTX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 4,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,064. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

