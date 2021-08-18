Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 29.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 529,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $17,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

