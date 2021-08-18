Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 29.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 529,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
