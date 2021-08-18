Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Increases By 60.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
GARPY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79.
About Golden Agri-Resources
