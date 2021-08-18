Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Grows By 27.3%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

