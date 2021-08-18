Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Drops By 35.3%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InterCure in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IRCLF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 2,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. InterCure has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

