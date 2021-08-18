Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Decreases By 42.0%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 1,927,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

