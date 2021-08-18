Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 26.2%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IRS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 36,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.