Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Rises By 31.9%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LVS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 6,821,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,889. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

