Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 40.0%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $$11.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76. Mercialys has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Get Mercialys alerts:

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.