Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Drops By 47.9%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,329.0 days.

NGKIF remained flat at $$16.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

