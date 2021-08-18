Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Drops By 30.0%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $$89.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $89.81.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

