Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Drops By 30.0%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $$89.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $89.81.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

