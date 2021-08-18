Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Drops By 22.2%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

PW stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 8,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Power REIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 83,619 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

