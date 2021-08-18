Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Expands By 32.9%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
OTCMKTS RSHYY remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile
