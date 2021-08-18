Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Expands By 32.9%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

OTCMKTS RSHYY remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. The company generates electricity from water flows, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. It operates approximately 400 power generation facilities.

