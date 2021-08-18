Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rises By 25.8%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 509.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.20.

PMMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

