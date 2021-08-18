Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Rises By 70.1%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,749,400 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 1,616,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,747.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. Santos has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.00.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

